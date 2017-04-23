Yezidis celebrate NY in Wagga Wagga for the first time
The Yezidi community celebrated its first New Year in Australian in town of Wagga Wagga, where 45 families have been resettled in the last several months.The New Year falls on Wednesday in the month of April and is also known as Charshema Sor (Red Wednesday). This commemorates the day the Peacock Angel/Tausi Malek came to earth for the first time millions of years ago. These coloured eggs are the symbolic representation of Tausi Maleks rainbow colours. SBS Kurdish Program travelled to Wagga Wagga and spoke to members of the Yezidi community regarding the New Year.
