Yoga beneficial for the body and mind
Lana Jaff Source: Supplied
Published 9 June 2017 at 8:28pm, updated 10 June 2017 at 4:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lana Mohammad is a psychology student who has recently become a qualified Yoga instructor. In this interview she talks about how yoga can be beneficial in more than one way. Lana recently offered sessions of free Yoga for the women in Kurdish community in Sydney.
Published 9 June 2017 at 8:28pm, updated 10 June 2017 at 4:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share