Yoga beneficial for the body and mind

Lana Jaff

Lana Jaff Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2017 at 8:28pm, updated 10 June 2017 at 4:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Lana Mohammad is a psychology student who has recently become a qualified Yoga instructor. In this interview she talks about how yoga can be beneficial in more than one way. Lana recently offered sessions of free Yoga for the women in Kurdish community in Sydney.

Published 9 June 2017 at 8:28pm, updated 10 June 2017 at 4:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
recovered_484bdd12e038cb72c94bf283d3728582.jpg


Lana Mohammed-Yoga

recovered_6e8c660393e12358797e1dfc06834e8d.jpg


Lana Mohammed

 

 

Share