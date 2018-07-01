Young Kurdish leader recognized for her volunteering efforts

Sara Abdullah with her colleagues at a Kokar event Source: Supplied
Published 1 July 2018 at 8:10pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ms. Sara Abdullah talks to Brwa Mohamed in Kurdish about her experience in leading Kokar, a Kurdish group created in Kirkuk and operating in the greater Kurdish Region of Iraq and other areas within Iraq. Sara has recently been recognized for leading the volunteer group, and spreading peace as part of their community engagement.
Published 1 July 2018 at 8:10pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share