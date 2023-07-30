Werin em li ser cilên destê dûyem û modeyê bipeyivin

Friends taking selfie in thrift store

Op shops, short for "opportunity shops," are nonprofit thrift stores that sell second-hand clothes and other goods donated by people to support charity causes. Credit: RUSS ROHDE/Getty Images/Image Source

Fêr bibe ka mirov çawa li ser mesref û modeya domdar biaxive. Zêdetir fêr bibe ka tu çawa dikarî cil û bergên xwe yên berê belaş vezivirînî. SBS Learn English Îngilîzî Fêr bibe dê ji te re li Australya bibe alîkar ku tu biaxifî, fêm bikî û pêwindiyê deynî.

