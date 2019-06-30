SBS Kurdî

94'emîn salvegera sêdarekirina Şêx Seîdê Pîran û rêhevalên wî

Qasim Firatoglu, grandson of Sheik Said

Qasim Firatoglu, grandson of Sheik Said-still struggling to find out the rest place of his grandfather, where the Turkish authorities refuse to reveal. Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 30 June 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 30 June 2019 at 2:33pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Roza Germian
Li raporteka taybet ji Amedê, Hatice Kamer derbarê bîranîna Şêx Seîd û 47 hevalên wî ye raport dike. Hevepeyvînek bi nevîye Şêx Seîdê, Qasim Firatoglu, ji raportê de ye. Herwisa di beşa duyê de jî bangewaziya 304 rêxistinên sivîl yên li 19 bajaran jibo aşitiyê heye.

