Agadarî surêje derkra bo Sydney

The measles virus, paramyxoviridae, from the Morbillivirus family Source: Getty Images
Published 5 January 2020 at 3:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Agadari surêje derkra bo Sydney dwa ewey ke pîyawêky genc tûş bû be nexoşîyeke wa be berzî teşeneker e. Tendrûstî Nawçeyî Sydney (Sydney Local Health) halet e ke debêt karî pê bikrêt weku bîr xistinewey hemû kesêk bo pişkinîn ke ewan parêzrawin le surêje.
