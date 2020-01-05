SBS Kurdî

Agadarî surêje derkra bo Sydney

Measles Virus

The measles virus, paramyxoviridae, from the Morbillivirus family Source: Getty Images

Published 5 January 2020 at 3:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Available in other languages

Agadari surêje derkra bo Sydney dwa ewey ke pîyawêky genc tûş bû be nexoşîyeke wa be berzî teşeneker e. Tendrûstî Nawçeyî Sydney (Sydney Local Health) halet e ke debêt karî pê bikrêt weku bîr xistinewey hemû kesêk bo pişkinîn ke ewan parêzrawin le surêje.

