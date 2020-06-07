SBS Kurdî

Ezmunî Kurdî le ser îşî komellgayî Australia

SBS Kurdî

Soheyla Ahmed

Soheyla Ahmed, Program Manager at Life Without Barriers Source: Supplied

Published 7 June 2020 at 3:57pm, updated 7 June 2020 at 4:01pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Soîle Ahmed (Soheyla Ahmed) be rê we ber e legel rêkxrawî “Jîyan be bê berbest” (wa ta Life without Barriers), rêkxrwêkî neteweyî komellayetî, amancyan bo gorrankarî u çak kirdinewey jîyanî xelk e. Lem çawpêkewtine legel Brwa Mohamed, Soîle basî ezmunî delat le rolî legel mindal, gencan u xêzan, be taîbetî be dîdî Kurdî.

