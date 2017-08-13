SBS Kurdî

Nishtecêkirina 200 penaberî Sûrî û Êraqî li Armidale NSW

Armidale

Armidale

Published 13 August 2017 at 2:39pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 12:58pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by MAYADA KORDY KHALIL



Hukmeta Turnbull da zanîn ku ê 200 penaberên Sûrî û Êraqî li bajarokê Armidale bakurê wîlayeta NSW nishtecê bibin. Ev penaberên mirovî ê ji Shibata 2018 de di nav 6 heyvan de bên bo Australya.


