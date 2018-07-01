Tim Soutphommasane says Australia sets an example in inclusivity Source: AAP
Published 1 July 2018 at 8:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:40pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Jessica Rowe
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Hellsengandinêkî nwê boî der xist ke Australya yekêk le giştgir trîn willate le cîhan. Hellsengandine cîhanîyeke we herwe ha derî kewt ke koçer wa bune hawillatî, Inglîzî qse eken, u iş u kar yan heye tikaye wer bigrin weku “Australyî rasteqîne (Real Australian)” zîyadtir le willatanî tir. Deselat pêdrawî peywendîyî-netewî Australya delêt willateke.
