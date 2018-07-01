SBS Kurdî

Australya yekêk le giştgir trîn willate le cîhan.

Tim Soutphommasane says Australia sets an example in inclusivity

Tim Soutphommasane says Australia sets an example in inclusivity Source: AAP

Published 1 July 2018 at 8:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:40pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Jessica Rowe
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hellsengandinêkî nwê boî der xist ke Australya yekêk le giştgir trîn willate le cîhan. Hellsengandine cîhanîyeke we herwe ha derî kewt ke koçer wa bune hawillatî, Inglîzî qse eken, u iş u kar yan heye tikaye wer bigrin weku “Australyî rasteqîne (Real Australian)” zîyadtir le willatanî tir. Deselat pêdrawî peywendîyî-netewî Australya delêt willateke.

Available in other languages
