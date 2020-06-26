SBS Kurdî

Hunermendanî Australî piştgîrî xoyan derdebrin bo hunermendî penaberî Kurd Ferhad Bandeş

SBS Kurdî

Self Portrait of Lydnell Brown and Charles Green “An End to Suffering” 2012

Self Portrait of Lydnell Brown and Charles Green “An End to Suffering” 2012 Source: Courtesy of the UQ Art Museum

Published 26 June 2020 at 7:09pm, updated 26 June 2020 at 7:13pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Lyndell Brown yekêke le ew hunermende şêwekaraney Australya ke le nameyek da piştgîrî xoyan derbirry we bo hunermendî penaberî Kurd Ferhad Bandeş (Farhad Bandesh) ke le girtgay koçberî ĺarî Melbourne ragîrawe û kelûpellî hunerî lê wegîrdrawete we.

“Deep Rock” 2011
“Deep Rock” 2011 Supplied by Lyndell Brown Source: Supplied


