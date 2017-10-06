Pirsey matemînî le Australya bo Serok Mam Celal

Sirwan Barzinji Source: Supplied
Published 6 October 2017 at 7:30pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lêdwanêk le gell berpirsî berêwberî rageyandînî YNK le Australya û Nîw Zîlandẍ berêz Sîrwan Berzîncîẍ sebaret be koçî diway Serokî mezinî gelî Kurd berêz Mam Celal Tallebanî û pirsey matemînî le şarî Sydney şarekanî dîkey Ausrtralya. Zanîyarî zortir le ser perry Facebookî "SBS Kurdish".
