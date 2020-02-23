Rêjey bawirr bunî Australîyekan bo rêkxrawekanî giştî berew kemî derrwat

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 23 February 2020 at 2:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Gareth Boreham, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rêjey bawirr bunî Australîyekan bo karbedestan rûtanî ye. Nîşane (Edelman Barometer) pêşanî dedat çon xelkî giştî hîç bawirryan nîye le 4 corî rêkxraw, weku pîşe, deselat, rojnama legel rêkxrawî ne-deselat.
Available in other languages
