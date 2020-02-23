SBS Kurdî

Rêjey bawirr bunî Australîyekan bo rêkxrawekanî giştî berew kemî derrwat

SBS Kurdî

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 5, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 February 2020 at 2:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Gareth Boreham, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rêjey bawirr bunî Australîyekan bo karbedestan rûtanî ye. Nîşane (Edelman Barometer) pêşanî dedat çon xelkî giştî hîç bawirryan nîye le 4 corî rêkxraw, weku pîşe, deselat, rojnama legel rêkxrawî ne-deselat.

Published 23 February 2020 at 2:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Gareth Boreham, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand