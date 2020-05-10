Xellkî Austraya handedrên bo ewey wişyarbin sereray asankarî le rênimayêkan bo COVID-19

93% of Australians believe Australia has handled the coronavirus well. Source: AAP
Published 10 May 2020 at 3:48pm
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Desellatdaran xellkî handeden ke wişyar bin le rojî dayk da le katî qeyranî vîrusî-korona da. le katêk da ke herêmekan û nawçekan destîyan kirdûwe be asan kirdinewey rênimayêkanî COVID-19.
