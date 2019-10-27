Kujerê Australya yê bi navûdeng Ivan Milat mir

Ivan Milat smiles in a police car after attending court, Nov 4th, 1997 Source: AAP
Published 27 October 2019 at 3:20pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett, Felicity Davey
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Yek ji kujerên herî xirab li Australya di zîndan ê de dimir e. lvan Milat yê 74 salîn bi cezakirina ebedî ya heft caran bo kuştina heft kesên gerrok (backpackers) di salên 1990 de di zindanê de dimire. Di destpêka vê salê de ew bi şêrpenceyê hat tesbît kirin .
