SBS Kurdî

Desellatdaran bangesht deken bo aramî le Herêmî Kurdistan

SBS Kurdî

Anti-government protests in Iraq

SULAYMANIYAH, IRAQ - DECEMBER 18: Riot police intervenes in an demonstrators keep on setting party headquarters and official buildings on fire. Source: Anadolu- Photo Feriq Ferec/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Published 24 December 2017 at 2:56pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
SBS
Available in other languages

Le raportî em hefteyey peyamnêrman Ahmed Xefûr le hewlêr e we, diwa hewallekan sebaret be barûdoxî xopîshandan le Herêmî Kurdistan.

