Bas keltury Kurdî le galltebazy

Kae Kurd on stage at his stand-up comedy show Kurd your Enthusiasm Source: Supplied - UTC Artist Management
Published 6 October 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 6 October 2019 at 4:17pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kořeng Kurde galltebazy be pêwekraw dekat le London, nasra we be Kae Kurd. Lem lêdwane legel Brwa Mohamed, basî bernamey nwêî dekat u hîway dwarojy. Kurd your Enthusiasm amade krawe bem lînke.
Published 6 October 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 6 October 2019 at 4:17pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share