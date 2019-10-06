SBS Kurdî

Bas keltury Kurdî le galltebazy

SBS Kurdî

Kae Kurd on stage at his stand-up comedy show Kurd your Enthusiasm

Kae Kurd on stage at his stand-up comedy show Kurd your Enthusiasm

Published 6 October 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 6 October 2019 at 4:17pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kořeng Kurde galltebazy be pêwekraw dekat le London, nasra we be Kae Kurd. Lem lêdwane legel Brwa Mohamed, basî bernamey nwêî dekat u hîway dwarojy. Kurd your Enthusiasm amade krawe bem lînke.

Available in other languages
