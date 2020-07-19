Pîşekan pêyan rageyandrawe birron be dway destûrî COVID-19

A member of the public is seen wearing gloves while holding a coffee in Melbourne. Source: AAP
Published 19 July 2020 at 2:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Sedan siza be berdewamy çespêndrawe te ser kesan u pîşekan le çendeha cêgay cîyawaz, lew kate ke qedeghekanî Vîrusî-Korona gerrawe te we. Raberekanî polîs u tendrustî Australyekan han deden bêbak nebin lem kate gringe, lem şeřey beramber be petay COVID-19.
