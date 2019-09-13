SBS Kurdî

Dawakarî heye bo abûney zortir bo dêhatekanî Australya bo piştgîrî le nîştecêkirdinî koçberanî zortir

country road, countryside, outback

Source: Pixabay

Published 13 September 2019 at 7:08pm, updated 13 September 2019 at 8:11pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Le seretayî em salle da hukûmtî federal raygeyand le vîzayekî nwê dahênrawe bo ewey koçberan han bide le nŕştecêbûn le dêhatekan.

Bellam ew nawçane dawadeken le hukûmet ke yarmetî zortirîyan bikat bo damezrandinî ew koçbere nwêyane.

