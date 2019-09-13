Bellam ew nawçane dawadeken le hukûmet ke yarmetî zortirîyan bikat bo damezrandinî ew koçbere nwêyane.
Dawakarî heye bo abûney zortir bo dêhatekanî Australya bo piştgîrî le nîştecêkirdinî koçberanî zortir
Le seretayî em salle da hukûmtî federal raygeyand le vîzayekî nwê dahênrawe bo ewey koçberan han bide le nŕştecêbûn le dêhatekan.
