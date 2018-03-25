Kurd detwanêt geşbîn bêt sereray qeyrane yek bedway yekekan

Shukriya Kurdistani Source: Supplied
Published 25 March 2018 at 4:23pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 4:51pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

Le lêdwanêk da le gell şirovekarî siyasî û xwêndkarî Diktora le biwarî siyaset û asayişî nêwdewlletî le zanko y Claremount le California, Berêz Shukriya Bradost, tawûtwêy ew qeyranene dekeyn ke beser Kurd da hatûwe le em maweye da, û aye Kurd le rojhellatî Nawerast detwanêt geşbîn bimênête we?
