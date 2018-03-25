SBS Kurdî

Kurd detwanêt geşbîn bêt sereray qeyrane yek bedway yekekan

Shukriya Kurdistani

Shukriya Kurdistani Source: Supplied

Published 25 March 2018
By Roza Germian
Le lêdwanêk da le gell şirovekarî siyasî û xwêndkarî Diktora le biwarî siyaset û asayişî nêwdewlletî le zanko y Claremount le California, Berêz Shukriya Bradost, tawûtwêy ew qeyranene dekeyn ke beser Kurd da hatûwe le em maweye da, û aye Kurd le rojhellatî Nawerast detwanêt geşbîn bimênête we?

