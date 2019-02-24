SBS Kurdî

Mindalekan çîrokî penaberî xoyanyan agêrayewe bo Endamî Parlemanekan le Parleman

SBS Kurdî

Fereshteh Mirzaei and Bassam Alzuhiri will share their own stories as part of the special performance at Parliament House.

Fereshteh Mirzaei and Bassam Alzuhiri will share their own stories as part of the special performance at Parliament House. Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:17pm
By Amanda Copp, Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mindale penaberekan le grûpî şano basî çîrokî niştecêbûnî xoyan le Australya kird be nimayişî taîbetî le Parlemanî Canberra.

Published 24 February 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:17pm
By Amanda Copp, Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand