Serokanî COAG rêkkewtin bo tundkirdinewey yasa bo parastinî asayişî

COAD special meeting on counter terrorism

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, State Premiers and Chief Ministers attend a signing ceremony for a special meeting on counter-terrorism. Source: AAP/Lukas Coch

Published 6 October 2017 at 7:55pm
By Marija Zivic (Original)
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Acumenî Hukûmetekanî Australya hemû hawdengin bo dahênanî yasa bo zortir tundkirdinewey asayişî beramber be metirsî terrorîzim.

Published 6 October 2017 at 7:55pm
By Marija Zivic (Original)
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
