Raberî komellga u aynekan kobunewe bo kutan

Religious and multicultural leaders gather to get their COVID vaccinations

Religious and multicultural leaders gather to get their COVID vaccinations Source: SBS

Published 28 May 2021 at 7:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Lucy Murray, Claire Slattery
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Be derzen reberî aynekan le Sydney kobunewe bo kutanî COVID-19. Bergirî grûpeke beşêke le hewll danî desellatî NSW bo selmandinî selametî kutaneke bo hemu kes, cige le paşxane u ayn.

