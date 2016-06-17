SBS Kurdî

Helbijartina 2016 - gênc û birûbaweriyên cuda

Bahar, Brwa,Seval,Tara, Hwvar, Omar

Bahar, Brwa,Seval,Tara, Hwvar, Omar Source: SBS

Published 17 June 2016 at 8:44pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 8:54pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Em derbarî helbijartinên federaliye di 2/7/2016 de bi hin ciwanan re axifîn û me bîrûbaweriya wan sebaret bi helbijartinênên li pêsh pirsî. Bahar Salehi ji Adelaid, Brwa Mohamad ji Melbourne, Seval Ulus ji Melbourne, Tara Fatehi ji Adelaide, Hwvar Khoshnaw ji Sydney û Omar Barifcani ji Perth.

