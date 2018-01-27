Yazde wilat rêkewtin le ser hawkarî Trans-Pacific nwê

Tsoom kis sawv cev sib kom lagluam Trans Pacific Partnership Source: AAP
Published 28 January 2018 at 12:31am, updated 31 January 2018 at 10:15am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Yazde wilat, ke Australyaş yekêkyane, rêkewtin bo wajokirdinî rêkewtinê nwê bo al û gor le beîn çend wilatî Pasîfîk (Pacific) le mangî 3. Dahatûî rêkewtineke pirsîyarî hate ser keî Emrîke desyan kêşaîyewe le hawbeşeke le maweyekî kurt le salî rabirdu ke serok komar Donald Trump deselatî be desewe gird.
