SBS Kurdî

Yazde wilat rêkewtin le ser hawkarî Trans-Pacific nwê

SBS Kurdî

Chief negotiator of TPP members

Tsoom kis sawv cev sib kom lagluam Trans Pacific Partnership Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2018 at 12:31am, updated 31 January 2018 at 10:15am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Yazde wilat, ke Australyaş yekêkyane, rêkewtin bo wajokirdinî rêkewtinê nwê bo al û gor le beîn çend wilatî Pasîfîk (Pacific) le mangî 3. Dahatûî rêkewtineke pirsîyarî hate ser keî Emrîke desyan kêşaîyewe le hawbeşeke le maweyekî kurt le salî rabirdu ke serok komar Donald Trump deselatî be desewe gird.

Published 28 January 2018 at 12:31am, updated 31 January 2018 at 10:15am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand