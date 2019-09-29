SBS Kurdî

Fêstîvalêk bo tendrusty mêşk u dilleřawkê

The Big Anxiety Festival tackles mental health through art and conversations

The Big Anxiety Festival tackles mental health through art and conversations

Published 29 September 2019 at 3:01pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Available in other languages

Fêstîvalêkî hawkarî heye le Sydney sebaret be tendrustî mêşk u karameyî, gewretrîn lew core le cîhan da, legel qedeghekanî tendrusty mêşk deşkênêtewe. Nawî Big Anxiety Festival (Gewre Dilleřawkê Fêstîval) ta 9î mangî 11 ye, karameyî û zanistî lêkdan dekat be hoy şkandinî sinurekan. Çîrokî taîbet be xellk ruî dedat ke mawe weku kêşeyêk ne baskraw le çend komellgay koçber.

