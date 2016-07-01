Helbijartinên federalî nêzik dibin e

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Sibe Sheme 2/7 helbijartinên federal cîh digirn, herdu rêberên partiyên siyasiye mezin gotinên xwe yên dawîn bo helbijêran xoya dikin.Di axaftina xwe de bo National Press Club, Serokwezîr Malcolm Turnbull li ser plana aborî û bi taybetî li ser çalakiyên têkiliyên-pîşesaziyê axaft. Rêberê Opozisyonê Bill Shorten li wîlayeta QLD hoshiyarî sebaret bi hukmateke siberojê ya Kiwalisyonê derbarî xizmetgûzariyên tendirûstiyê da helbijêran.
