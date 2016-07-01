SBS Kurdî

Helbijartinên federalî nêzik dibin e

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 1 July 2016 at 7:34pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 9:08pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Sibe Sheme 2/7 helbijartinên federal cîh digirn, herdu rêberên partiyên siyasiye mezin gotinên xwe yên dawîn bo helbijêran xoya dikin.Di axaftina xwe de bo National Press Club, Serokwezîr Malcolm Turnbull li ser plana aborî û bi taybetî li ser çalakiyên têkiliyên-pîşesaziyê axaft. Rêberê Opozisyonê Bill Shorten li wîlayeta QLD hoshiyarî sebaret bi hukmateke siberojê ya Kiwalisyonê derbarî xizmetgûzariyên tendirûstiyê da helbijêran.

