Ewle be, poşman me be: Çawa pêşî li agir pêketina mal bigirî

Getty Images/Robert Niedring Credit: Robert Niedring/Getty Images/Cavan Images RF/Getty Images
LISTEN TO MORE FROM THE SETTLEMENT GUIDE
What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings and how should you respond?
SBS English
27/09/202211:31
Smoke coming out from oven Credit: Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images
LISTEN TO
Çawa daxwaza xizmetên ambûlansê li Australya bikî
SBS Kurdish
24/12/202209:18
Ensure that every occupant of the house knows what they need to do in case of fire. Getty Images/Imgorthand Source: AAP