Ewle be, poşman me be: Çawa pêşî li agir pêketina mal bigirî

Brave Fireman of a Burning Building and Holds Saved boy in His Arms.

Did you know that most preventable fire fatalities in Australia have occurred in owner-occupied houses?

Ewlekariya agir ya malê ne tiştek e ku em pir caran qalê bikin heya ku bûyereke nebaş çênebe. Ji bo ku xwe ewle bihêlin û malbata xwe ji metirsiyê dûr bixin, hewceye ku hûn li ser metirsiyan zanibin û hemî tedbîrên pêwîst bikin da ku agir bi mala we nekeve.


Boy pouring methylated spirit on barbecue fire
Getty Images/Robert Niedring Credit: Robert Niedring/Getty Images/Cavan Images RF/Getty Images
Smoke coming out from oven
Smoke coming out from oven Credit: Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images
AAP
Ensure that every occupant of the house knows what they need to do in case of fire. Getty Images/Imgorthand Source: AAP
