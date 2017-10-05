SBS Kurdî

Le Arşîv: Gutarî Mam Celal le Sydney le 2003

SBS Kurdî

Jalal Talabani

File - The Kurdish leader and former Iraqi President, Jalal Talabani, has died at the age of 83. Source: ABACA

Published 5 October 2017 at 2:30pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 2:49pm
By Chahin Baker
Available in other languages

Beşêk le gutarî Mam Celal le katî serdanî bo Sydney le sallî 2003, paş ruxandinî rijêmî Sedam Husên le Êraq. Le semînarêk da bo komellgay Kurdî Sydney, ke le wêda Shahîn Bekir Soreklî berêwberî giştî Radyo SBS Kurdî pêşû amade bû.

