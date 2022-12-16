Winda bûna dema li çolê dimeşî

Bushwalking is one of the best ways to discover the country’s vast and unique natural environment, but despite everyone’s best efforts, people get lost. Credit: Philip Thurston/Getty Images
Published 17 December 2022 at 9:00am, updated 17 December 2022 at 11:06am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Li Australya her roj kesekî ku li çolê dimeşe windabûyî (bushwalker) tê rizgarkirin. Amadekirina minasib dê şansê we yê windabûnê kêm bike. Lê heke hûn riya xwe winda bikin, amadekirin dê îmkana ku hûn werin dîtin jî zêde bike.
Published 17 December 2022 at 9:00am, updated 17 December 2022 at 11:06am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share