Hukûmet gorrankari mezin radegeyênêt le biwarî wam bo perwede

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a photo after meeting with vocational education and training participants in Sydney

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a photo after meeting with vocational education and training participants in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 7 October 2016 at 8:09pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Hukûmetî Federal birryarî dawe bo labirdinî systemî wamî yan qerz bo ew perwerdey hawpêç be meshqdanew we ke pêdegûtrêt "vocational". Emesh be mebestî paksazî ye le ew sîsteme. Wezîrî perwerde dellêt ew bername nwêye çaksazî degerênêtewe bo ew kertewe.

