Guhdarên SBS Kurdî Sersala we pîroz dikin

Published 1 January 2017 at 3:49pm, updated 1 January 2017 at 4:03pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Me ji hin guhdarên xwe yên ku li hemî beshên Australya dijîn, bajarên wek Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Wagga Wagga û Wollongong sebaret bi daxwaz û planên wan bo 2017 çiye pirsî.

