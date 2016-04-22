Kampînî Fathers le layen rêkxirawey Headspace

SBS Kurdî

Published 22 April 2016 at 8:24pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Egerî zortir heye ke kurran kêshey tendûrustî mêshkiyan/mental health, hebê. Kampînî rêkxirawey Headspace be nawî Fathers, bawkan handedat bo ewey le gell kurrekaniyan sebaret be kêshey tendûrust mêshkî bidwên. Le em hevpeyvîne da le gell Chris Tanti, Berêwberî Gishtî Headspace, sebaret be kempînî Fathers û alîkarêkanî ewan bo lawan diwayn.Hevpeyvîn be Înglîzî ye.

