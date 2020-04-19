Karbidestên tenduristî stratejiya ceribandina COVID-19 ya Australya dixin pîvanê

Regular cleaning and disinfecting is advised to help limit the spread of coronavirus Source: Getty Images
Published 19 April 2020
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Karbidestên tenduristiyê ji bo vîrosa korona stratejiya ceribandina siberoja Australya dikin pîvanê ku hêjmara miriyan her ku diçe zêde dibe. Dê “app” dirûst bikin da ku kesên bi vîosa korona ketinî bişopînin, ev “app” dê di çend hefteyên di pêş de amade bibe.
