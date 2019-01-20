SBS Kurdî

Gelek rêyên sereke li HK di encama barîna berfeke pirr tên girtin

Heavy snow in Kurdistan Region, Iraq

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 20 January 2019 at 3:27pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 3:50pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Di encama berf barrîneke giran li Herêma Kurdistanê gelek rêyên sereke tên girtin. Desthilatdar ji hemwelatiyan daxwaza hêdî ajotinê dikin. Zêdetir derbarê vê yekê di raporta Ehmed Ghafur ji Hewlêrê de heye.

