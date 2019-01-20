Gelek rêyên sereke li HK di encama barîna berfeke pirr tên girtin

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 20 January 2019 at 3:27pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 3:50pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Di encama berf barrîneke giran li Herêma Kurdistanê gelek rêyên sereke tên girtin. Desthilatdar ji hemwelatiyan daxwaza hêdî ajotinê dikin. Zêdetir derbarê vê yekê di raporta Ehmed Ghafur ji Hewlêrê de heye.
