Hefteya Cejina Zimanê Kurdî li Amedê li dardikeve

Published 13 May 2022 at 7:08pm
By Hatice Kamer
Di rapora Hatice Kamer ji Amedê de behs li ser Cejna Zimanê Kurdî û girtina hevjineke kal û pîr yê Kurd li Wanê dibe.

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê