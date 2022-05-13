Hefteya Cejina Zimanê Kurdî li Amedê li dardikeve

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Hefteya Cejina Zimanê Kurdî li Amedê li dardikevePlay07:42SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: Hatice KamerGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.06MB)Published 13 May 2022 at 7:08pmBy Hatice KamerSource: SBS Di rapora Hatice Kamer ji Amedê de behs li ser Cejna Zimanê Kurdî û girtina hevjineke kal û pîr yê Kurd li Wanê dibe.Published 13 May 2022 at 7:08pmBy Hatice KamerSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê