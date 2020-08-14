Le Sydney-e we yarmetî bo mindallan le Rojhelatî Kurdistan

Sabiha Bradost Source: Supplied
Published 14 August 2020 at 8:34pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 8:48pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Le em hevpeyvîne da le gell berêz Sabîhe Biradost le Sydney-e we, ke alîkarî kirdûwe bo kokirdienwey pare bo yarmetî mindallan le nawçey Urmîye le Rojhelatî Kurdistan. Ewan twanîyan kelûpelî xwêndinga û cilûberg bo seddan mindall peydabiken berêy rêkxirawey Zerdexeny Mindalan/Zarokan.
