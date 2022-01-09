Yarmetîdanî pîşey biçûk be krrînî şitî Australya

Phillip and Vicky Skorsis Source: SBS
Published 9 January 2022 at 2:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Çunke metirsî heye le sinûr kirdinewey abûrî be hoy peta ke we, krînî serçawe u şitumekî Australy le ser enternêt şeweyêke yarmetî pîşey biçûk u xêzanî bideyt rizgar bin. We herwe ha ewe amancî pîşey cilu berg e be nawî Small Business Secrets.
