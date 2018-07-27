SBS Kurdî

Nixweshiya cigerê, gelo ev nixweshiya xeternake?

Close-Up Of Multi Colored Hepatitis

Thousands of Australians will be able to pop a pill once a day for eight weeks to treat Hepatitis C. Source: Getty Images

Published 27 July 2018
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Her sal di 28 meha Tîrmehê/Temûzê de Roja Cîhanî ya ltîhaba cigerê ye (World Hepatitis Day). Ev nixweshî coreyên A,B,C,D û E hene. Em derbarê vê nixweshiyê bi Dr Soranî re axifîn ku ew hin zanyarîyan derbarê vê nixweshiyê dide me.

