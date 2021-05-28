Hoî gringî çî ye wesyet it hebê le Australya

Organising a will Source: Getty image
Published 28 May 2021 at 7:47pm, updated 28 May 2021 at 8:01pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Lêkolîneweyêk nîşanî dedat ke Australyekan kemtir gringî heye bo wesyet kirdin. Bellam pisporan miştumiř deken ke debê planî pêştir hebê bo ewaney xoştan dewêt be le ber çaw girtinî temen u barî komellayetî u abûrî u nejadî.
