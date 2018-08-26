SBS Kurdî

Scott Morrison kê ye û çon geyişt be Serokayetî Wezîran

Scott Morrison arrives for the Liberal Party room

Scott Morrison arrives for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 26 August 2018 at 1:13pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Scott Morrison wek Serok Wezîranî nwêy Australya hellbijêrdira le layen Partî Lîbralle we, paş hefteyek le şêk û hellgeranewe le siyasetî federalî da. Berêz Morrison beringarî Wezîrî KArûbarî Nawxoy Peter Dutton û Wezîrî Derewe Julie Bishop bûwe we le jorî parekeyan. Bellam 30yemîn Serokî Wezîranî Australya kê ye, zortir le em raportey xware we.

