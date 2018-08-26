Scott Morrison kê ye û çon geyişt be Serokayetî Wezîran

Scott Morrison arrives for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 26 August 2018 at 1:13pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Scott Morrison wek Serok Wezîranî nwêy Australya hellbijêrdira le layen Partî Lîbralle we, paş hefteyek le şêk û hellgeranewe le siyasetî federalî da. Berêz Morrison beringarî Wezîrî KArûbarî Nawxoy Peter Dutton û Wezîrî Derewe Julie Bishop bûwe we le jorî parekeyan. Bellam 30yemîn Serokî Wezîranî Australya kê ye, zortir le em raportey xware we.
