Çawa xwe ji bo bahoz û lehiyan li Australya amade bikî

SES personnel help a family leaving their home in Shepparton, Victoria, Sunday, 16 October, 2022. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele
Published 20 November 2022 at 3:00pm
By Claudiana Blanco
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Di deh salên dawîn de, Australya di dîroka tomarkirî de hin bûyerên herî xirab derbarê lehiyê dîtin. Di navbera 2020-2022 de, hin dever sê-çar caran di bin avê de man.
