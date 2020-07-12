SBS Kurdî

Çon “telehealth” wa ta tendrustî le ser telîfon bekar bihênî?

Telehealth

Doctor waving to Telehealth patient-Fatcamera Source: Getty Images

Published 12 July 2020
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Xelkî Australya zîyatir pişt ebestin be tendrustî le ser telîfon, wa ta “Telehealth”, le katî petay Vîrusî-Korona. Serjmêrî le layen rêkxirawî Xizmetgûzarî Australya (Services Australia) derî xist ke jimarey giştî rawêjkarî berz bû we te we le 1.3 milyon le mangî 3 bo 5.8 milyon le mangî 4. Toş detwanî sûd le rawêjkaryekanî Teleheath werbigrît be hendêk amadekarî asan.

Available in other languages
