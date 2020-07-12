Çon “telehealth” wa ta tendrustî le ser telîfon bekar bihênî?

Doctor waving to Telehealth patient-Fatcamera Source: Getty Images
Published 12 July 2020 at 2:07pm, updated 16 July 2020 at 8:06am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Xelkî Australya zîyatir pişt ebestin be tendrustî le ser telîfon, wa ta “Telehealth”, le katî petay Vîrusî-Korona. Serjmêrî le layen rêkxirawî Xizmetgûzarî Australya (Services Australia) derî xist ke jimarey giştî rawêjkarî berz bû we te we le 1.3 milyon le mangî 3 bo 5.8 milyon le mangî 4. Toş detwanî sûd le rawêjkaryekanî Teleheath werbigrît be hendêk amadekarî asan.
