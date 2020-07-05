Seddan karmendanî tendirustî tuşî COVID-19 debin le Herêmî Kurdistan

A COVID-19 test in Germany. Source: Getty
Published 5 July 2020 at 4:17pm, updated 5 July 2020 at 4:21pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Le raportî em heftye le Hewlêre we; diwa amarekanî COVID-19 le başûrî Kurdistan, ke le xirap bûn da ye, her bo ye rênimayî qedexe kirdinî nwê pesend dekrêt le layen desellatdarane we.
Published 5 July 2020 at 4:17pm, updated 5 July 2020 at 4:21pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share