Le katî qeyranî hawîn da, em wişyar kirdnewane detparêzin

NSW Rural Fire Service crews protect properties on Waratah Road and Kelyknack Road as the Wrights Creek fire approaches Mangrove Mountain north of Sydney Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Published 25 December 2020 at 4:45pm, updated 15 January 2021 at 2:25pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australya le aramî da ye le werzî hawîn da, bellam gringe ke parêzraw bîn. Em sistemaney wişyar kirdnewe yarîder debêt le parastin û agedar bûnit.
Published 25 December 2020 at 4:45pm, updated 15 January 2021 at 2:25pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share