Wezîrî Koçberan daway gorrankarî dekat bo taqîkirdinewey hawwillatîname

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton Source: AAP
Published 8 January 2017 at 4:19pm, updated 8 January 2017 at 4:40pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Wezîrî Koçberan dellêt taqîkirdinewe-yan test bo wegirtinî hawwillatî namey Aystralî debêt çîrrî bikat ser babetî komellayetî û întegrasyon, le cîyatî bê bayex. Peter Dutton le ew baweredaye ke ew taqîkirdineweye debêt sext-tîr bîkrêt bo ewey rêgiri-bikrêt, le ew kesaney ke be asanî systemî koçberî deshêwênin.
