SBS Kurdî

Wezîrî Koçberan daway gorrankarî dekat bo taqîkirdinewey hawwillatîname

SBS Kurdî

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2017 at 4:19pm, updated 8 January 2017 at 4:40pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Wezîrî Koçberan dellêt taqîkirdinewe-yan test bo wegirtinî hawwillatî namey Aystralî debêt çîrrî bikat ser babetî komellayetî û întegrasyon, le cîyatî bê bayex. Peter Dutton le ew baweredaye ke ew taqîkirdineweye debêt sext-tîr bîkrêt bo ewey rêgiri-bikrêt, le ew kesaney ke be asanî systemî koçberî deshêwênin.

Published 8 January 2017 at 4:19pm, updated 8 January 2017 at 4:40pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand