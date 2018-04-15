Le katêkî giring da Malcolm Turnbull amadayî dekat bo kobûnewekanî CHOGM

Flags of the Commonwealth countries are hung along The Mall in London. Source: AP
Published 15 April 2018 at 3:34pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Heftey dahatû, nwêneranî 53 willat le Lenden amadedebin bo kobûnewey willatanî Commonwealth. Hefteyekî serqall debêt bo Serokî Wezîran ke herweha planî heye le gell NATO kobibêtewe û le gell berpirsan le Yekêtî Ewropa we. Ew hîwadare bazarê nwê bikate we bo Australya û rollî asayişî Australya le nawçey Pasîfîk behêz bikat.
