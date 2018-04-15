SBS Kurdî

Le katêkî giring da Malcolm Turnbull amadayî dekat bo kobûnewekanî CHOGM

SBS Kurdî

Flags of the Commonwealth countries are hung along The Mall in London, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting CHOGM will take place in London from April 16-20.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Flags of the Commonwealth countries are hung along The Mall in London. Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2018 at 3:34pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Heftey dahatû, nwêneranî 53 willat le Lenden amadedebin bo kobûnewey willatanî Commonwealth. Hefteyekî serqall debêt bo Serokî Wezîran ke herweha planî heye le gell NATO kobibêtewe û le gell berpirsan le Yekêtî Ewropa we. Ew hîwadare bazarê nwê bikate we bo Australya û rollî asayişî Australya le nawçey Pasîfîk behêz bikat.

Published 15 April 2018 at 3:34pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand