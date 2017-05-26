Axaftinî Xellkanî Resen: Heftey Pêkhatinewe y Nishtimanî

National Reconciliation Week- Heftey Pêkhatine we yan ashtbûnewey Nishtimanî, katî aheng gêran û drûst kirdinî rêzlênane le nêwan xellkî Abûrcinî û xellkanî dîke y Australya. Peyamî heftey em sall "ba hengawêkî dîke bineyne.

