Fûtbola li hundir (indoor soccer) ji bo civaka Kurd li Sydney

Ari Sorani from Sydney Kurdish Youth Society

Source: Supplied

Published 16 February 2018 at 7:33pm, updated 17 February 2018 at 7:49am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Arî Soranî ji Komeleya Ciwanên Kurd li Sydney ji me re behsa destpêkirina werzêsha topa pê ya li hundir (indoor soccer) ji bo civaka kurd li Sydney dike û herweha ji me re behsa projeyên siberojê jî dike.

