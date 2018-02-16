Fûtbola li hundir (indoor soccer) ji bo civaka Kurd li Sydney

Source: Supplied
Published 16 February 2018 at 7:33pm, updated 17 February 2018 at 7:49am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Arî Soranî ji Komeleya Ciwanên Kurd li Sydney ji me re behsa destpêkirina werzêsha topa pê ya li hundir (indoor soccer) ji bo civaka kurd li Sydney dike û herweha ji me re behsa projeyên siberojê jî dike.
