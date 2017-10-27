SBS Kurdî

Êran dû xallî sinûrî dekatewe bêcge le Hacî Omeran ke ser be parêzgay Hewlêr e

Firing of cannon shot can be seen as Iraqi forces advance to take control of Altun Kupri, south of Arbil in Iraq as they clash with the Kurdish military

Firing of cannon shot can be seen as Iraqi forces advance to take control of Altun Kupri, as they clash with the Kurdish military Source: AAP

Published 27 October 2017 at 8:34pm
By Shahen H Noori
Peyamnêrman Şehên Heme Nûrî le Slêmanî ye we diwa hewallî Herêmî Kurdistan-man pê radegeyênêt sebaret be kobûnewey parleman û dwaxistinî hellbijartin û berekanî ceng le gell Êraq û Heşdî Şe'ebî...

