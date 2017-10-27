Êran dû xallî sinûrî dekatewe bêcge le Hacî Omeran ke ser be parêzgay Hewlêr e

Firing of cannon shot can be seen as Iraqi forces advance to take control of Altun Kupri, as they clash with the Kurdish military Source: AAP
Published 27 October 2017 at 8:34pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Peyamnêrman Şehên Heme Nûrî le Slêmanî ye we diwa hewallî Herêmî Kurdistan-man pê radegeyênêt sebaret be kobûnewey parleman û dwaxistinî hellbijartin û berekanî ceng le gell Êraq û Heşdî Şe'ebî...
