Allay Daiş û bombêkî çênraw le herêmî Kurdistan

Erbil, Kurdistan Region

Source: Ahmad Ghafur

Published 6 January 2021 at 9:06pm
Le raportî em hefteye le Hewlêre we, Ehmed Xefur rumalî rudawî bombêkî çêndraw le sinurî Sey' Sadiq, û çend hewallî dîke...

