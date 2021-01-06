Allay Daiş û bombêkî çênraw le herêmî Kurdistan

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Allay Daiş û bombêkî çênraw le herêmî KurdistanPlay07:58SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: Ahmad GhafurGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.6MB)Published 6 January 2021 at 9:06pmSource: SBS Le raportî em hefteye le Hewlêre we, Ehmed Xefur rumalî rudawî bombêkî çêndraw le sinurî Sey' Sadiq, û çend hewallî dîke...Published 6 January 2021 at 9:06pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê